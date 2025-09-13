Left Menu

High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

Russian MiG-31 fighter jets completed a four-hour flight over the Barents Sea with hypersonic ballistic missiles during the 'Zapad 2025' military exercises. These drills with Belarus come amid heightened tensions from the Russia-Ukraine war and are significant following Poland's interception of Russian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:45 IST
High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

In a show of military prowess, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, armed with cutting-edge hypersonic ballistic missiles, executed an extensive four-hour mission over the Barents Sea. This operation is a segment of the expansive 'Zapad 2025' military exercises, as disclosed by Interfax news agency on Saturday.

The collaborative drills with Belarus commenced on Friday, marking a period of increased anxiety in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Just days earlier, Poland had neutralized suspected Russian drones within its air boundary, underlining the region's mounting tensions.

Central to this display was the Kinzhal missile, which translates to "dagger" in Russian. Known for its capacity to carry both nuclear and conventional payloads, the Kinzhal had previously been deployed by Russia in engagements against Ukraine, accentuating its strategic significance in current geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
2
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India
3
Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

 India
4
Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025