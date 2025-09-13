High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

In a show of military prowess, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, armed with cutting-edge hypersonic ballistic missiles, executed an extensive four-hour mission over the Barents Sea. This operation is a segment of the expansive 'Zapad 2025' military exercises, as disclosed by Interfax news agency on Saturday.

The collaborative drills with Belarus commenced on Friday, marking a period of increased anxiety in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Just days earlier, Poland had neutralized suspected Russian drones within its air boundary, underlining the region's mounting tensions.

Central to this display was the Kinzhal missile, which translates to "dagger" in Russian. Known for its capacity to carry both nuclear and conventional payloads, the Kinzhal had previously been deployed by Russia in engagements against Ukraine, accentuating its strategic significance in current geopolitical dynamics.

