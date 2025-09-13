Markets Reopen in Doda After AAP MLA's Detention: A Temporary Reprieve

In a temporary reprieve for residents, markets in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, reopened on Saturday following a week of stringent restrictions implemented after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was detained. The authorities allowed a six-hour relaxation from noon after consultations with civil society members to ensure peace.

The easing of restrictions saw shops in Doda, Bhaderwah, and Assar bustling with activity, and traffic returning to the streets without incident. The administration also directed security forces to keep vigilance, maintaining prohibitory orders against gatherings of five or more people under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Despite the relief, authorities have kept the suspension of mobile and broadband internet services as a precaution against fake news dissemination. Local traders, expressing relief, urged the government to restore internet services, mentioning hardships faced by students and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)