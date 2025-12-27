Left Menu

High Court Deliberates on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh revisits the habeas corpus petition of detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, who challenges his detention under the Public Safety Act since September 8 and seeks Rs 5 crore compensation. The hearing is set for January 29 next year.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has once again focused its attention on the habeas corpus petition filed by Mehraj Malik, an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), currently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since September 8. The case has been scheduled for further hearings on January 29 of the upcoming year.

Malik, who also serves as the president of the Jammu & Kashmir unit of AAP, is currently being held in Kathua jail and is contesting his detention while also demanding Rs 5 crore as compensation. The petition was initially filed on September 24.

The AAP has indicated that when the matter reached Justice Mohd Yousaf Wani's court, a team of senior legal representatives, including advocates Rahul Pant, S S Ahmed, and others, advocated on behalf of Malik. The court has listened to arguments extensively and secured January 29, 2026, as the date for continued deliberation.

