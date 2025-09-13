Major Bureaucratic Shuffle as IAS Officers Take on New Roles

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, Senior IAS officers Pawan Kumar Sharma and V Lalithalakshmi have been appointed to new roles, an official order disclosed. Sharma, an IAS officer of the 1999-batch from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been named Deputy Election Commissioner. Meanwhile, Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch officer from the West Bengal cadre, joins the Vice President's Secretariat as Joint Secretary.

The reshuffle involved the appointment of 35 civil servants to various government positions. Notably, Aman Sharma from the Indian Postal Service has been assigned as Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Tarun Kumar Pithode will serve as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Several other appointments included Arvind Khare as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Singla within the Department of Economic Affairs, and Shalini Pandit in the Department of Financial Services. This extensive list of appointments reflects a strategic alignment within government organizations, aiming to optimize administrative efficacy.

