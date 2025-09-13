Mission Amrit Sarovar Enters Second Phase with Focus on Innovation and Jan Bhagidari

The Union Ministry of Rural Development hosted a national workshop on Mission Amrit Sarovar on September 11, 2025, at the PUSA Campus, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. The event brought together senior officials from states and Union Territories, technical experts, and partner institutions to chart out the roadmap for the second phase of the ambitious mission.

From Target Achievement to Sustainable Impact

Launched in 2022 by the Prime Minister, Mission Amrit Sarovar was designed to create 50,000 ponds across India by August 15, 2023. The target was significantly surpassed, with more than 68,000 ponds created within the timeline. With this success, the mission has now shifted its focus to quality, sustainability, and community participation. The second phase emphasizes Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), technical innovation, and outcome-based monitoring, ensuring that the ponds are not only constructed but also nurtured as long-term community assets.

Building Technical Capacity

One of the core highlights of the workshop was an intensive technical training session on volumetric measurement of ponds — a vital indicator of water storage capacity and mission effectiveness. In collaboration with IIT Delhi, the Ministry of Rural Development introduced a new framework for accurate volumetric assessment. Using cutting-edge techniques such as SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging), DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System), LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), photogrammetry, and flagstaff-based methods, officials were trained in measuring irregularly shaped natural ponds with precision.

This session was followed by a hands-on field demonstration at the PUSA Amrit Sarovar Pond, IARI Complex, equipping state-level officers with practical skills to replicate across their regions.

Digital Integration for Monitoring

The workshop also featured a demonstration of the Amrit Sarovar Portal and Application, developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics). These digital platforms aim to streamline data collection, provide real-time updates, and strengthen transparency in implementation. The tools will enable states and Union Territories to carry out outcome-based monitoring, ensuring each pond’s viability and sustainability.

Knowledge Sharing and Best Practices

Beyond technical sessions, the workshop created a collaborative space for states to share their experiences. Officials presented successful livelihood models linked with Amrit Sarovars, including fisheries, irrigation support, and eco-tourism. They also showcased innovative financial convergence models that combined central schemes, state resources, and local community investments for constructing and rejuvenating ponds.

These shared experiences underlined the mission’s role in fostering water justice, social equity, and ecological harmony. By integrating community involvement with technical solutions, Mission Amrit Sarovar is positioning itself as a model for decentralized, sustainable water management.

Towards a Resilient Water Future

The Ministry emphasized that the second phase of the mission will go beyond infrastructure creation. It seeks to transform Amrit Sarovars into community-driven hubs of sustainability — promoting livelihood opportunities, enhancing groundwater recharge, ensuring biodiversity conservation, and creating spaces for social unity.

As India faces increasing challenges of water scarcity and climate change, Mission Amrit Sarovar’s renewed focus on technology, community, and transparency promises to strengthen grassroots water infrastructure and contribute significantly to the country’s water security roadmap.