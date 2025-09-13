Diplomatic Desserts: A Sweet Start for Trump's Vatican Ambassador

In a bid to foster diplomatic relations, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly appointed ambassador to the Vatican, Brian Burch, met with Pope Leo on Saturday. Burch, a staunch Catholic with a history of criticism towards the late Pope Francis, sought to charm the Vatican with a unique offering.

At the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, Burch presented the newly elected Pope Leo, originally from Chicago, with a chocolate birthday cake from Portillo's, a local chain known for its American staples. The gesture marked a formal presentation of Burch's diplomatic credentials to the Holy See.

Pope Leo, who turns 70 on Sunday, accepted the cake with good humor. Despite initial concerns about Burch's nomination due to his previous criticisms, the Vatican had accepted Trump's ambassador. Video footage captured the exchange, underscoring a moment of levity in the solemn diplomatic meeting.

