Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: Wrongdoer's Past Haunts Forever

The Supreme Court has made a pivotal ruling asserting the importance of not forgetting transgressions, even as forgiveness is advised. This decision follows a complaint against a university vice-chancellor, accused of sexual harassment, which was deemed time-barred.

A faculty member from a West Bengal-based university lodged the complaint in December 2023, alleging misconduct by the vice-chancellor. Despite being outside the prescribed period of limitation, the Supreme Court directed that the case details must remain part of his resume.

This ruling highlights the need to ensure past wrongdoings persist as reminders, influencing future behavior. The court dismissed the appeal against the high court's decision and reinforced the administrative nature of subsequent actions against the complainant.