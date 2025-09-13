Diplomatic Maneuver: Tense Talks Over Americans Held in Afghanistan

In a bid to resolve tense diplomatic ties, U.S. officials engaged with Taliban authorities in Kabul on Saturday regarding the detention of American citizens in Afghanistan. The discussions come as the White House intensifies efforts to secure the release of Americans it considers wrongly held abroad.

Led by Trump administration's special hostage envoy Adam Boehler and former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the talks included Taliban's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. While outcomes remain uncertain, the Afghan foreign ministry highlighted future dialogue focused on citizens imprisoned within both nations.

The case of Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized U.S. citizen, emerges as a critical point, with the State Department citing it as a substantial barrier to enhanced U.S.-Afghanistan engagement. However, the Taliban denies detaining Habibi. As Washington faces frustration over the Taliban's sluggish response to international agreements, the potential for broader economic and political collaboration remains hindered.