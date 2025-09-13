Public Shocker: Businessman's Murder Raises Questions of Trust and Consequences

A real estate businessman, Srikanth Reddy, met a tragic end when he was murdered in broad daylight in Kushaiguda. The incident, which shocked local residents, was allegedly carried out by Reddy's former employee, Dhanraj, and an accomplice, Daniel, police reported on Saturday.

Dhanraj, who was previously dismissed by Reddy, sought re-employment and met with him on Friday evening to discuss his potential rehiring. Despite Reddy's positive response, the meeting turned violent, resulting in Reddy being stabbed to death outside his office.

Authorities are now working to establish the motive behind the brutal attack. As of the latest reports, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder, and the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)