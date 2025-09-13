Pakistan's Turmoil: Inside Zardari's Leadership During the Osama Raid

In the aftermath of the 2011 Osama bin Laden raid, Pakistan found itself embroiled in chaos and confusion, as revealed in Farhatullah Babar's new book, ''The Zardari Presidency: Now It Must Be Told.'' The narrative unveils Pakistan's internal struggles and its government's humiliating response.

The book highlights how President Zardari's administration grappled with power-sharing disputes while being kept in the dark about the US Navy Seals' operation in Abbottabad. The lack of foresight and preparedness exposed vulnerabilities within Pakistan's intelligence and military framework.

Babar also explores Zardari's broader leadership challenges, such as his efforts for peace with India, and negotiations involving Iran and Saudi Arabia. Yet, domestic and international pressures often overshadowed attempts at diplomacy and reform, raising questions about governance in Pakistan.

