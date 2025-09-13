International Escapees Nabbed Near India-Nepal Border Amidst Unrest

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested two Nigerian and one Brazilian national who fled jails in Nepal amid anti-government protests, officials announced on Saturday.

This security force, which safeguards the India-Nepal border, along with state police, has detained over 79 individuals along the 1,751-km-long unfenced boundary to date, with recent captures including Nigerians, a Brazilian, a Bangladeshi, and local Indians.

The SSB has operationalized helpline numbers across various states to aid Indians stranded in tumultuous Nepal, as the country edges towards parliamentary elections in the backdrop of intense protests and governmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)