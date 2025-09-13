Prisoner Exchange Pact: US-Taliban Talks Signal New Beginnings

A significant agreement has been reached between the Taliban and US envoys concerning the exchange of prisoners, marking a potential turning point in US-Afghanistan relations.

Photos from the meeting depicted high-profile figures, including the Taliban's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside Adam Boehler, the US special envoy for hostage response. Details on the detainees remain vague at this time.

Additionally, the talks addressed broader diplomatic relations, including travel bans and investment opportunities in Afghanistan, amid the backdrop of the recent tragic earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

