Left Menu

U.S. Court Blocks Deportation of Guatemalan Minors Amid Legal Dispute

A U.S. federal judge has extended a block on the Trump administration's plan to deport unaccompanied Guatemalan minors with active immigration cases. The ruling comes amid legal issues, including discrepancies in the Justice Department's statements and concerns over the wellbeing of the minor refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:24 IST
U.S. Court Blocks Deportation of Guatemalan Minors Amid Legal Dispute

A federal judge in the United States has extended a block on a Trump administration policy that sought to deport unaccompanied Guatemalan minors with active immigration cases. The decision keeps the policy frozen until further review.

The legal contention arose after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly questioned the accuracy of a Justice Department lawyer's statement claiming parents had requested their children's deportation. A subsequent report indicated that many parents could not be contacted, and some of those who were did not want their children returned to Guatemala.

The head of the Guatemalan Attorney General's Office for Children and Adolescents revealed that they had never been asked to receive so many minors at one time. Many of these children hail from impoverished, Indigenous regions in Guatemala, and their families often make significant financial sacrifices for their migration journeys.

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025