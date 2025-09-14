Left Menu

Man Nabbed at Lucknow Airport for Carrying Live Cartridge

Irfan Ahmed, 27, was detained at Lucknow's CCSI Airport after security personnel discovered a live 8mm cartridge in his luggage. Originating from Malikpur village, Ahmed was stopped during a routine security check around 3:40 am. Police have registered a case and taken him into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:34 IST
Man Nabbed at Lucknow Airport for Carrying Live Cartridge
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow following the discovery of a live cartridge in his luggage, authorities have confirmed.

The individual, identified as 27-year-old Irfan Ahmed, resides in Malikpur village within the Nawabganj police jurisdiction of Prayagraj district. The incident unfolded at around 3.40 am during a standard security check.

The presence of the 8mm live cartridge prompted a complaint by a screening supervisor, leading to Ahmed's arrest by police. A formal case has subsequently been filed against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025