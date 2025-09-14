Man Nabbed at Lucknow Airport for Carrying Live Cartridge

A man was apprehended at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow following the discovery of a live cartridge in his luggage, authorities have confirmed.

The individual, identified as 27-year-old Irfan Ahmed, resides in Malikpur village within the Nawabganj police jurisdiction of Prayagraj district. The incident unfolded at around 3.40 am during a standard security check.

The presence of the 8mm live cartridge prompted a complaint by a screening supervisor, leading to Ahmed's arrest by police. A formal case has subsequently been filed against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)