Man Nabbed at Lucknow Airport for Carrying Live Cartridge
Irfan Ahmed, 27, was detained at Lucknow's CCSI Airport after security personnel discovered a live 8mm cartridge in his luggage. Originating from Malikpur village, Ahmed was stopped during a routine security check around 3:40 am. Police have registered a case and taken him into custody.
A man was apprehended at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow following the discovery of a live cartridge in his luggage, authorities have confirmed.
The individual, identified as 27-year-old Irfan Ahmed, resides in Malikpur village within the Nawabganj police jurisdiction of Prayagraj district. The incident unfolded at around 3.40 am during a standard security check.
The presence of the 8mm live cartridge prompted a complaint by a screening supervisor, leading to Ahmed's arrest by police. A formal case has subsequently been filed against him.
