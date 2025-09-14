Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

On Saturday, the Venezuelan government reported a U.S. destroyer's interception and occupation of a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel in its Special Economic Zone. The government deemed the action illegal and hostile.

With tensions escalating, Venezuela has challenged last week's U.S. military strike, which resulted in 11 Venezuelan deaths. The U.S. attributes the strike to narcotics transport, yet Congress demands further explanation.

Venezuelan officials have identified the U.S. ship involved as the USS Jason Dunham, highlighting its arsenal and crew expertise, and calls for an end to U.S. actions threatening regional peace.