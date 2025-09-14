Left Menu

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

A U.S. destroyer intercepted and occupied a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel in disputed waters. Venezuela claims the action was illegal and demands cessation of such incidents. Tensions have risen following a U.S. strike that killed 11 Venezuelans, alleged to be transporting narcotics, but details remain scarce.

14-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan government reported a U.S. destroyer's interception and occupation of a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel in its Special Economic Zone. The government deemed the action illegal and hostile.

With tensions escalating, Venezuela has challenged last week's U.S. military strike, which resulted in 11 Venezuelan deaths. The U.S. attributes the strike to narcotics transport, yet Congress demands further explanation.

Venezuelan officials have identified the U.S. ship involved as the USS Jason Dunham, highlighting its arsenal and crew expertise, and calls for an end to U.S. actions threatening regional peace.

