Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Deportations to Ghana

A U.S. judge on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump's administration for allegedly circumventing immigration laws by deporting Nigerian and Gambian migrants to Ghana. The administration's actions prompted an emergency hearing after migrants' lawyers expressed concerns about the potential for torture or persecution if migrants were returned to their home countries.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Washington, D.C.-based judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, required the Trump administration to report on measures taken to prevent Ghana from deporting the migrants to Nigeria or Gambia. The deportations stem from a U.S. strategy to expedite removals and pressure illegal migrants to leave.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of five migrants reveals harsh conditions, with claims of shackling and straitjacketing during transit. The U.S. Department of Justice argued the court lacked authority in diplomatic matters, despite the migrants having legal protections. These deportations have drawn criticism in Ghana, with political opposition calling for a suspension of the agreement with the U.S.