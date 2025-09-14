Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Deportations to Ghana

A U.S. judge criticized the Trump administration's deportation of Nigerian and Gambian migrants to Ghana, suggesting it circumvented immigration laws. An emergency hearing revealed serious concerns about the migrants' safety if returned home. The deportations are part of a broader U.S. strategy, sparking legal challenges and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 04:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Deportations to Ghana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump's administration for allegedly circumventing immigration laws by deporting Nigerian and Gambian migrants to Ghana. The administration's actions prompted an emergency hearing after migrants' lawyers expressed concerns about the potential for torture or persecution if migrants were returned to their home countries.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Washington, D.C.-based judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, required the Trump administration to report on measures taken to prevent Ghana from deporting the migrants to Nigeria or Gambia. The deportations stem from a U.S. strategy to expedite removals and pressure illegal migrants to leave.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of five migrants reveals harsh conditions, with claims of shackling and straitjacketing during transit. The U.S. Department of Justice argued the court lacked authority in diplomatic matters, despite the migrants having legal protections. These deportations have drawn criticism in Ghana, with political opposition calling for a suspension of the agreement with the U.S.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

 Global
3
Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Unexpected Moves

Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Unexpected Moves

 Global
4
World Amid Tensions: Global Powers React to Escalating Crises

World Amid Tensions: Global Powers React to Escalating Crises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025