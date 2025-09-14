Left Menu

Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

A federal judge criticized the Trump administration for allegedly circumventing US court orders by deporting five African immigrants to Ghana with plans to further deport them to potentially dangerous countries. The judge demanded explanations on how the government was ensuring compliance with previous court orders preventing such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-09-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 04:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge on Saturday raised concerns regarding the Trump administration's handling of the deportation of five African immigrants, accusing it of circumventing existing US court orders. These individuals were initially deported to Ghana with plans to send them to nations where they could face serious risks, including torture or death.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan required the government to provide details by Saturday night on measures being taken to ensure Ghana does not violate domestic court orders by sending the immigrants to dangerous countries. The issue arose after one plaintiff was deported to Gambia, contravening a US court's directive.

In defense, Elianis Perez of the Department of Justice highlighted Ghana's assurance that this would not happen. However, she pointed out that a Supreme Court ruling allows the administration to send immigrants to non-native countries despite concerns of torture. The ACLU's Lee Gelernt cited a previous instance involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, to argue the administration's questionable practices.

