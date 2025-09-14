Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

A federal judge on Saturday raised concerns regarding the Trump administration's handling of the deportation of five African immigrants, accusing it of circumventing existing US court orders. These individuals were initially deported to Ghana with plans to send them to nations where they could face serious risks, including torture or death.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan required the government to provide details by Saturday night on measures being taken to ensure Ghana does not violate domestic court orders by sending the immigrants to dangerous countries. The issue arose after one plaintiff was deported to Gambia, contravening a US court's directive.

In defense, Elianis Perez of the Department of Justice highlighted Ghana's assurance that this would not happen. However, she pointed out that a Supreme Court ruling allows the administration to send immigrants to non-native countries despite concerns of torture. The ACLU's Lee Gelernt cited a previous instance involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, to argue the administration's questionable practices.