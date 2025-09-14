Diplomatic Endeavors Post-Immigration Raid at Hyundai Plant

A U.S. immigration raid on South Korean workers at a Hyundai Motor battery plant in Georgia has led to diplomatic repercussions between the two nations. Hundreds of workers, detained last week, returned home to emotional reunions, prompting calls for improved bilateral relations.

During a meeting in Seoul, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo urged Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to advance discussions on visa regulations. This includes creating a special visa category to prevent similar incidents in the future and support Korean investment in the U.S. that boosts local manufacturing.

Landau termed the situation as a chance to deepen U.S.-South Korea ties, citing investments by Korean businesses that help revitalize American industries. The South Korean government seeks immediate follow-up consultations to address visa issues affecting Korean professionals crucial to these projects.