Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's 'Who Parrikar?' Gaffe Sparks Debate Over Civic Governance

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faced embarrassment after asking 'who Parrikar?' during a civic interaction, following praise for late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's surprise inspections. Residents criticized traffic congestion, urging Pawar to emulate Parrikar's governance style. The exchange sparked discussion about civic management and late Parrikar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:25 IST
Ajit Pawar's 'Who Parrikar?' Gaffe Sparks Debate Over Civic Governance
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar found himself red-faced following a 'who Parrikar?' remark, after a local praised late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for his surprise visits regarding civic issues.

The incident occurred during Pawar's visit to Pune, where he interacted with residents about their concerns. Accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation chief Naval Kishore Ram, he encountered complaints regarding traffic congestion, prompting residents to suggest that Pawar adopt Parrikar's governance style.

During an apology for his tardiness, Pawar was advised by a woman to conduct surprise traffic inspections, as Parrikar did. Unfamiliar with the reference, Pawar's question ignited discussions about civic management and Parrikar's admired approach. Parrikar, remembered for simplicity, was known in Goa for using a scooter to engage with citizens.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025