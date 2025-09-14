Ajit Pawar's 'Who Parrikar?' Gaffe Sparks Debate Over Civic Governance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar found himself red-faced following a 'who Parrikar?' remark, after a local praised late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for his surprise visits regarding civic issues.

The incident occurred during Pawar's visit to Pune, where he interacted with residents about their concerns. Accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation chief Naval Kishore Ram, he encountered complaints regarding traffic congestion, prompting residents to suggest that Pawar adopt Parrikar's governance style.

During an apology for his tardiness, Pawar was advised by a woman to conduct surprise traffic inspections, as Parrikar did. Unfamiliar with the reference, Pawar's question ignited discussions about civic management and Parrikar's admired approach. Parrikar, remembered for simplicity, was known in Goa for using a scooter to engage with citizens.