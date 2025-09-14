Left Menu

Antisemitic Attacks Surge in North West London: Man Charged

A 37-year-old man has been charged with religiously-motivated criminal damage following a series of attacks on synagogues and Jewish premises in north West London. Seven premises were targeted, with bodily fluids involved in the vandalism. The rise in antisemitism follows the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:56 IST
In north West London, a 37-year-old man faces charges for a string of religiously-motivated crimes targeting Jewish premises. Seven properties, including synagogues, were attacked over the last ten days using bodily fluids as the primary means of vandalism.

This escalation coincides with heightened antisemitic incidents in the UK, following the October 7, 2023, conflict involving Hamas and Israel. A Jewish advisory body noted that 2024 marked Britain's second-worst year for antisemitism, with over 3,500 incidents reported.

Police identified the accused as Ionut-Cristian Bold, who is charged with multiple counts of racially aggravated criminal damage. Superintendent Zubin Writer emphasized the seriousness with which such allegations are treated, highlighting a committed investigation by local officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

