Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Chaos with Bomb Hoax

An autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Palghar district is in legal trouble following a bomb hoax that he reported. The driver, identified as Shyam Ramprasad Singh, allegedly made a call to emergency services on September 13, claiming that a bomb had been planted at a local fire station.

According to an official from the Achole police station, Singh's alarming message also included information about several people being held captive at the site. Prompt police response revealed that the reported bomb threat was a false alarm.

Based on a complaint from the Anti Terrorism Squad, Singh is now booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for providing false information to a public servant and other related offenses. Authorities are currently seeking to apprehend him.

