Sabita Bhandari: Breaking Barriers as Nepal's First Female Attorney General
Sabita Bhandari has been appointed as Nepal's attorney general, marking the first time a woman has held the position. President Ramchandra Paudel appointed her, following the resignation of Ramesh Badal, and upon the recommendation of interim PM Sushila Karki. Bhandari also served as an information commissioner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Sabita Bhandari has shattered a significant glass ceiling by becoming Nepal's first female attorney general. Appointed by President Ramchandra Paudel, her selection followed a recommendation from interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.
Bhandari's extensive legal background includes service as an information commissioner at the National Information Commission, showcasing her commitment to public service and transparency.
This appointment comes after Ramesh Badal resigned from the post, a routine procedure following governmental transitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement