Sabita Bhandari: Breaking Barriers as Nepal's First Female Attorney General

Sabita Bhandari has shattered a significant glass ceiling by becoming Nepal's first female attorney general. Appointed by President Ramchandra Paudel, her selection followed a recommendation from interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Bhandari's extensive legal background includes service as an information commissioner at the National Information Commission, showcasing her commitment to public service and transparency.

This appointment comes after Ramesh Badal resigned from the post, a routine procedure following governmental transitions.

