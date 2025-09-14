Left Menu

UP Government Launches SIT Probe into BJP Worker's Death

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay, who died following an alleged police lathicharge in Ghazipur. The SIT, led by DCP Gaurav Banswal, promises a transparent investigation, with six policemen already suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:27 IST
UP Government Launches SIT Probe into BJP Worker's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay. He was injured during a police lathicharge and subsequently died in Ghazipur district.

Headed by Kashi zone DCP Gaurav Banswal, the SIT will include Additional CP Anshuman Mishra and Assistant CP Nitin Taneza. This move comes after the intervention of BJP leaders who pressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a thorough probe.

Upadhyay was injured on September 9 while protesting an electricity pole installation. Following his death, six policemen faced suspension. The Chief Minister has promised a transparent investigation and stern action against any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
3
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
4
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025