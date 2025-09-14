UP Government Launches SIT Probe into BJP Worker's Death

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay. He was injured during a police lathicharge and subsequently died in Ghazipur district.

Headed by Kashi zone DCP Gaurav Banswal, the SIT will include Additional CP Anshuman Mishra and Assistant CP Nitin Taneza. This move comes after the intervention of BJP leaders who pressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a thorough probe.

Upadhyay was injured on September 9 while protesting an electricity pole installation. Following his death, six policemen faced suspension. The Chief Minister has promised a transparent investigation and stern action against any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)