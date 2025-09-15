Left Menu

UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

He was first named as a suspect by British and German police in 2020. "We are aware of the pending release from prison of a 49-year-old German man who has been the primary suspect in the German federal investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance," DCI Mark Cranwell, Senior Investigating Officer from Britain's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 04:33 IST
UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl who vanished from Portugal's Algarve region in 2007, said a 49-year-old German man remains a suspect in their investigation. The German suspect, Christian Brueckner, lived in the Algarve at the time when McCann vanished, and is due to be released from prison in Germany this month. He was first named as a suspect by British and German police in 2020.

"We are aware of the pending release from prison of a 49-year-old German man who has been the primary suspect in the German federal investigation into Madeleine's disappearance," DCI Mark Cranwell, Senior Investigating Officer from Britain's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday. "We can confirm that this individual remains a suspect in the Metropolitan Police's own investigation."

McCann went missing on May 3, 2007 while on holiday with her family in the Algarve town of Praia da Luz, sparking a frenzied search and gaining the attention of the world's media. She has never been found. The German suspect had refused a request for an interview from British police, the police statement said, adding that officers will continue to pursue any viable lines of enquiry.

"We can provide no further information while the investigation is ongoing. Any questions about the conditions around his release should be directed to the German authorities," the statement added. German police said in June 2020 that McCann was assumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.

The convicted child abuser and drug dealer is behind bars for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of the Algarve. Ahead of his expected release, Portuguese and German police spent four days in June searching for evidence related to McCann's disappearance in the Algarve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch downgrade casts shadow over new French prime minister's budget battles

Fitch downgrade casts shadow over new French prime minister's budget battles

 Global
2
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces make progress in Sumy border areas

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces make progress in Sumy border areas

 Global
3
UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit

UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit

 Global
4
UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madel...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025