New Era for NZ Transport: Forgotten World Highway Bridge Leads 13 Priority Replacements

New Zealand’s state highway network is set for a major infrastructure boost, with construction beginning this month on the first of 13 priority bridge and culvert replacement projects. The programme, announced by Transport Minister Chris Bishop, marks a significant step toward modernising the country’s transport system and ensuring safer, more resilient routes for communities, freight, and tourism.

First Project Underway: Kururau Stream Water Drive

The first site to begin construction is the Kururau Stream Water Drive on State Highway 43 (SH43), better known as the Forgotten World Highway. This remote highway links Taumarunui and Whangamōmona, winding through rugged landscapes and serving both local residents and international visitors.

The Kururau Stream structure, originally hand-dug through soft sedimentary rock around 80 years ago, has long been admired as an example of local engineering ingenuity. However, years of erosion and age-related deterioration have left it vulnerable, necessitating replacement.

The new project will see the construction of a 20-metre modern bridge over an eight-month period, costing an estimated $3.6 million. The bridge will bypass the ageing culvert and provide improved road alignment, ensuring safer and more efficient journeys along SH43.

Tourism and Economic Importance

SH43 holds a special place in New Zealand’s transport landscape, not only as a practical route but also as an iconic journey through the heart of the country. The Forgotten World Highway attracts thousands of tourists each year who come for its historic towns, unique scenery, and heritage trails.

Because the route is so isolated, detours can add hours to travel times. Minister Bishop stressed that the upgrade will ensure both locals and visitors continue to enjoy a reliable link without disruption.

Nationwide Infrastructure Renewal

The Kururau Stream replacement is part of a broader government-backed initiative targeting 13 bridges and culverts nationwide over the next two years. Originally announced as nine projects, the scope has since been expanded to include four additional priority sites.

These replacements and renewals are designed to address ageing infrastructure that has increasingly required speed and weight restrictions. By upgrading these critical points, the government aims to safeguard essential freight corridors and support regional economies.

Bridges and Culverts Scheduled for Replacement (2024–27):

SH3 Mangapepeke No. 1 Culvert, Taranaki (new addition)

SH3 Mangapepeke No. 2 Culvert, Taranaki

SH43 Kururau Stream Water Drive, Whanganui

SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge, Coromandel

SH82 Elephant Hill Bridge, South Canterbury

SH82 Waihao North Bridge, South Canterbury

SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge, West Coast

SH25 Ramarama Stream Bridge, Waikato

SH27 Ohinekaua Bridge, Waikato

SH36 Hauraki Stream Culvert, Bay of Plenty

Bridge Maintenance Renewal Works (2024–27):

SH25 Boundary Creek Bridge (new addition)

SH35 Mangahauini No. 1 Bridge (new addition)

SH38 Frasertown Bridge (new addition)

Building a Resilient Network

Minister Bishop emphasised that New Zealand’s state highways are vital lifelines for both communities and industries. “Replacing and renewing these bridges and culverts is an important step in bridging the gap between old infrastructure and a modern, resilient transport network for people and freight,” he said.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has been advancing design, consenting, and contracting since last year, ensuring work could begin without delay. These investments align with the government’s priorities of increasing productivity, supporting economic growth, and maintaining safe, efficient routes across the country.

With construction now underway at SH43 and further projects set to follow, New Zealand’s transport future looks better equipped to handle the demands of modern travel while preserving access for rural communities and strengthening links vital for tourism and trade.