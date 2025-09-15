Rajasthan govt transfers 222 administrative service officers

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:27 IST
In a major reshuffle, 222 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred on Monday, according to a list released by the state government. The list issued by the department of personnel, transferred Joint Secretary (cooperative) Dinesh Kumar Jangid to the Department of Fisheries as joint secretary.

Joint Secretary (Water Resources) Aslam Sher Khan was shifted to the Minority Affairs Department while, Kota Commissioner of South Municipal Corporation, Anurag Bhargava, was made appointed as the Additional Collector of Jhalawar.

Several additional district collectors and sub divisional officers were also transferred. Thirteen officers were also given additional charge, the list read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

