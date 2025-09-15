Left Menu

CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

The CPI-M on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order putting on hold certain provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, which sparked nationwide protests and debates earlier this year. One of the most significant interventions came in relation to Section 3C, which vested powers in designated government officers to determine the status of Waqf properties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:36 IST
CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI-M on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order putting on hold certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which sparked nationwide protests and debates earlier this year. ''The Hon'ble Supreme Court has stayed certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the one that mandated a disputed property would not be treated as Waqf unless the executive permits it after an inquiry,'' CPI-M General Secretary M A Baby said in a post on X.

''The CPI-M welcomes the partial stay,'' he added. The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold several key provisions of the Waqf law, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George also pressed pause on the powers given to a collector to adjudicate the status of Waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf boards not have more than three of 11. One of the most significant interventions came in relation to Section 3C, which vested powers in designated government officers to determine the status of Waqf properties. The bench stayed a proviso to Section 3C(2) of the law, which said a property would not be deemed Waqf until a government officer's report confirmed no encroachment. It also stayed the operation of Section 3C(3), which authorised the officer to declare a property as government land and alter revenue records.

The order stalled Section 3C(4), which required the state government to direct the Waqf board to correct its records on the basis of the officer's findings.

''Permitting the collector to determine the rights is against the separation of powers; the executive cannot be permitted to determine the rights of citizens," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12 pc; flags declining household deposits, MSME loan stress

Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12 pc; flags declining household depo...

 India
2
2025 Waqf law: SC stays few key provisions, refuses to stall entire law

2025 Waqf law: SC stays few key provisions, refuses to stall entire law

 India
3
Crypto Market Shake-Up: Lyno AI Presale Uptake Surpasses Early Expectations

Crypto Market Shake-Up: Lyno AI Presale Uptake Surpasses Early Expectations

 United States
4
Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas': PM at Bihar rally.

Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025