PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) in Kolkata today, marking the start of India’s premier biennial strategic dialogue between the Armed Forces and the nation’s top civilian leadership. The conference, regarded as the apex-level military forum, is a crucial platform for brainstorming on India’s defence preparedness, modernization, and long-term strategic vision.

Theme: “Year of Reforms – Transformation for the Future”

The theme of this year’s conference, “Year of Reforms – Transformation for the Future”, reflects the government’s emphasis on structural and technological transformation of the Armed Forces. In line with ongoing defence modernization, the conference will focus on jointness among services, fostering innovation, and advancing Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production.

PM’s Commendation to Armed Forces

Prime Minister Modi commended the Armed Forces for their role in a wide range of national and international operations:

Operation Sindoor – Recognized as a benchmark success, this mission has redefined India’s military readiness under new strategic realities.

Anti-piracy missions – India’s naval operations have ensured maritime security in critical sea lanes.

Citizen protection – The Armed Forces have successfully facilitated the safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones abroad.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) – India has provided timely assistance to friendly nations during crises, enhancing its role as a responsible global power.

The Prime Minister stressed that 2025, being declared as the “Year of Reforms in Defence”, should serve as a catalyst for implementing concrete steps toward jointness, capability enhancement, and innovation to counter future challenges effectively.

Strategic Briefings and Operational Review

The Prime Minister was presented with a comprehensive briefing on:

The operational readiness of the Armed Forces under the evolving security environment shaped by Operation Sindoor.

The future of warfare , with a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, unmanned systems, and space-based capabilities.

A review of reforms implemented over the past two years , including structural and administrative changes.

The roadmap for the next two years, with an emphasis on long-term modernization goals.

Conference Agenda: Holistic Review and Roadmap Development

Over the next two days, the CCC will conduct detailed deliberations on:

Structural and administrative reforms to enhance efficiency and coordination.

Operational matters , particularly readiness in the face of increasing global uncertainties and regional challenges.

Feedback from across the services , ensuring that perspectives from all ranks are incorporated into strategic planning.

Implementation of the Prime Minister’s vision, which calls for a balanced approach combining self-reliance, technological innovation, and global cooperation.

Future of India’s Defence Posture

The conference will play a decisive role in shaping India’s military strategy for the coming years. By integrating civilian leadership with top commanders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the CCC ensures that India’s defence policies remain forward-looking, resilient, and aligned with global developments.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his address by calling for greater synergy across the services, urging leaders to adopt a reform-oriented mindset that ensures India’s Armed Forces remain prepared for any eventuality while simultaneously contributing to national development and global peace.