Precision Strike: India’s Bold Retaliation in Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force executed a bold retaliation against Pakistani military targets, prompting Pakistan to wave the white flag. The Indian government made decisive strikes following the Pahalgam massacre, showcasing advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance techniques that ensured pinpoint accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:00 IST
Precision Strike: India's Bold Retaliation in Operation Sindoor
The Indian Air Force's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor came as a decisive response to Pakistani attacks on Indian defence installations. As Pakistan's offensive efforts risked getting out of hand, the IAF targeted military sites with accuracy, compelling Pakistan to signal its surrender, according to former IAF Chief VR Chaudhari.

Speaking at an IIT Bombay event, Chaudhari highlighted the strategic decision to hit deep inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre. This bold initiative involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, aimed at obliterating terror camps, marking a historic deep strike into hostile territory.

Chaudhari detailed that India's advanced ISR capabilities facilitated unparalleled precision in airstrikes on May 7, resulting in significant damage to Pakistani air bases. The use of BrahMos and Scalp missiles and robust defense mechanisms were key in thwarting Pakistan's retaliatory drone and missile attacks.

