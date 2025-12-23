Precision Strike: India’s Bold Retaliation in Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor came as a decisive response to Pakistani attacks on Indian defence installations. As Pakistan's offensive efforts risked getting out of hand, the IAF targeted military sites with accuracy, compelling Pakistan to signal its surrender, according to former IAF Chief VR Chaudhari.

Speaking at an IIT Bombay event, Chaudhari highlighted the strategic decision to hit deep inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre. This bold initiative involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, aimed at obliterating terror camps, marking a historic deep strike into hostile territory.

Chaudhari detailed that India's advanced ISR capabilities facilitated unparalleled precision in airstrikes on May 7, resulting in significant damage to Pakistani air bases. The use of BrahMos and Scalp missiles and robust defense mechanisms were key in thwarting Pakistan's retaliatory drone and missile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)