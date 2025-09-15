Rajasthan govt committed to delivering welfare schemes to last person: CM

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:22 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that his government's objective is to provide immediate relief through welfare schemes and ensure the timely delivery of all facilities and services to the last person in the line.

''Providing quick relief to every individual through welfare schemes and ensuring time-bound delivery of all facilities and services to the last person is the goal of our government,'' Sharma said while addressing a regular public hearing at his residence.

He said that keeping this in mind, a transparent, accountable and sensitive system has been developed in the state, which is bringing positive changes in the lives of common people.

According to officials, the chief minister first heard the grievances of women, the elderly and differently-abled people during the hearing and directed officials for their prompt redressal.

Sharma instructed officials to regularly obtain updates from the concerned departments on the cases raised in public hearings and also keep citizens informed about the resolution of their grievances. He directed them to resolve matters amicably and provide relief to complainants at the earliest.

He further asked district administrations to hold continuous public hearings to ensure that people do not face unnecessary hardships. ''Every problem related to the interest of the common man should be given the highest priority by officials. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated,'' he said.

During the hearing, the chief minister also listened to petitions related to various departments and resolved several of them on the spot. On the occasion, he released posters of upcoming programmes to be organised by different social organisations.

