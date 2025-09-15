Builder held after contract killers fatally stab his ex-business partner

A city-based builder was arrested on Monday for allegedly hiring his security guard to kill his former business partner following a dispute over a property worth Rs 25 crore, police said. The 60-year-old builder, identified as Mansukh Lakhani, was picked up from his residence based on ''confessions'' by the security guard and two other killers who were arrested on Sunday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (I Division) Krunal Desai.

A preliminary probe revealed that Lakhani had allegedly promised to pay Rs 1 crore to his security guard, Himanshu aka Rahul Rathod, to kill Himmat Rudani, whose body was found dumped in the trunk of his high-end car two days back, the ACP said. ''On Sunday night, the car with Rudani's body was found parked near the Viratnagar crossroads in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad. Based on a complaint lodged by his son, police nabbed Himanshu Rathod, Pappu Meghwal, and a minor for their involvement in the murder,'' said Desai.

During interrogation, Rathod admitted that Lakhani had given him a contract to eliminate Rudani over a protracted financial dispute, said Desai.

''Based on the confessions, we nabbed Lakhani on Monday,'' he said. Desai said Lakhani and Rudani were partners and started construction of a commercial complex in the Nikol area a few years ago. Though they parted ways, the dispute regarding the ownership of the property worth Rs 25 crore remained unresolved. Rudani's son had earlier lodged a complaint of cheating with the state CID against Lakahni's son, Kinjal Lakhani.

The Lakhani senior harboured a grudge against his estranged business partner and hired Rathod.

''Rathod roped in Meghwal and a minor. They fatally stabbed Rudani when he approached his parked car in the basement of a commercial complex in the Nikol area on Saturday night. They dumped the body in the boot of the car and parked it near the Viratnagar crossroads before fleeing,'' the police officer added.

