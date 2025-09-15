Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Fed faces key week of decisions with membership, political independence in doubt

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its latest policy meeting this week with a historic challenge to its leadership pending in the courts and a rushed effort underway to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to fill an open seat on the central bank's Board of Governors. The Fed is confronting a potentially intense pace of change between Trump's attempted firing of Governor Lisa Cook and the Senate's move to approve his nominee for a separate open seat. The move against Cook is both a first-of-its-kind test of the Fed's independence but also potentially disruptive to how the central bank is perceived on global markets.

Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him properly or else

After the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, U.S. Republicans have a warning for Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer the consequences. Over the past several days, Democratic and Republican leaders have widely condemned the murder of Kirk, a 31-year-old activist and Trump world celebrity known for his hard-right views and pugnacious debating style.

Britain-Black pudding glory: Flanagan crowned world champion in throwing contest

The World Black Pudding Throwing Championships drew competitors to the Lancashire town of Ramsbottom once again this year for one of Britain's most eccentric sporting spectacles on a day of laughter, lore and lobbing. This year's champion Ged Flanagan from nearby Salford finally claimed the coveted title after years of near misses. "Knocked six off," he said proudly on Sunday.

Trump seen again pushing deadline on TikTok sale or divestment, source says

The Trump administration is expected to again extend a September 17 deadline for China's ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short-video app TikTok or shut it down, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. It would be the fourth reprieve granted by President Donald Trump from federal enforcement of a law that originally gave ByteDance until January 2025 to sell or shut down the popular social media platform.

US judge extends block on deportations of Guatemala unaccompanied migrant children

A U.S. federal judge extended a block on a Trump administration attempt to deport Guatemalan unaccompanied children with active immigration cases, keeping the policy frozen until Tuesday to provide more time to consider the dispute. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, based in Washington, D.C., issued the ruling after a September 10 hearing where he grilled a Justice Department attorney over a colleague's inaccurate statement that all of the children's parents had requested their return to Guatemala.

Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot by ICE agent during arrest attempt

Rudy Repa, a 27-year-old resident of Franklin Park, Illinois, placed a single marigold at a makeshift memorial near the spot where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man from Mexico during an attempted arrest in the Chicago suburb. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said an officer shot Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, 38, during a traffic stop on Friday in Franklin Park. In a statement, the agency said Villegas-Gonzalez was in the country illegally and had attempted to flee in his car, dragging and injuring the officer.

Pentagon plans 1,000 National Guard troops for Louisiana policing, Washington Post reports

President Donald Trump's administration has drafted a proposal to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to conduct law enforcement operations in the state's urban centers, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Pentagon planning documents it obtained. Trump has made crime a major focus of his administration even as violent crime rates have fallen in many U.S. cities. His crackdown on Democratic-led municipalities has fueled legal concerns and spurred protests, including a demonstration by several thousand people in Washington D.C. last weekend.

Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah

The Utah trade school student jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk faces formal charges next week, according to the governor, from an act of violence widely seen as a foreboding inflection point in U.S. politics. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime, Governor Spencer Cox said on Friday, telling a press conference, "We got him."

US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says

A top U.S. diplomat expressed regret on Sunday over an immigration raid in the state of Georgia that detained hundreds of South Korean workers and proposed making the event a turning point to strengthen bilateral relations, South Korea said. In a meeting in Seoul, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo urged Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to push forward bilateral discussions on follow-up measures, including a new visa category, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would call a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C. after Mayor Muriel Bowser said its police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At issue is the provision of information on individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally. Trump's threat adds to a move critics have seen as federal overreach, with more than 2,000 troops patrolling the city.

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities, Utah governor says

The man arrested in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is not cooperating with authorities, but investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting by talking to his friends and family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday. Cox said the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson, 22, would be formally charged on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Utah.

Over half of US healthcare workers plan to switch jobs by next year, survey finds

More than half of U.S. healthcare workers are actively looking to leave their current jobs, according to a new survey, underscoring mounting pressure on an already strained system. The Harris Poll, commissioned by education services company Strategic Education, surveyed 1,504 frontline healthcare employees and 304 employers between June 26 and July 21 this year and found widespread burnout, dissatisfaction and a high attrition risk.

US judge questions deportation of West African migrants to Ghana

A U.S. judge on Saturday said it appeared that President Donald Trump's administration intentionally circumvented immigration laws this week when it deported Nigerian and Gambian migrants to Ghana. Judge Tanya Chutkan, based in Washington, D.C., scheduled an emergency hearing after lawyers representing some of the migrants said their clients expected they could be moved to their home countries, where they fear torture or persecution.

Trump administration unlawfully directed mass US worker terminations, judge rules

A federal judge ruled on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had unlawfully directed the firing of thousands of federal workers, but the judge did not order their reinstatement, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco stuck by his preliminary conclusion in the case that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in February unlawfully ordered numerous agencies to fire probationary employees en masse.

UnitedHealth sought to meet with Trump, WSJ reports

UnitedHealth has sought meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it has not secured one yet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The attempts are part of a bolstered lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., by the top U.S. health insurer at a time it faces numerous regulatory challenges, the paper reported.

