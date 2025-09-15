Arunachal minister lauds engineers for contributions to economy

Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare, and Water Resource Minister Biyuram Wahge on Monday lauded engineers for their contributions to the economy.

Speaking on the occasion of the 58th Engineers' Day, at an event organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) here, Wahge said that engineers have made life convenient for humans, citing innovations from pins to aeroplanes, and phones to drones.

Responding to APESA's charter of demands, Wahge said that the demands, especially the appointment of technocrats as secretaries in works departments, the adoption of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Rules, and the construction of a common engineering secretariat for various engineering bodies, would be taken up with the competent authority.

Citing lapses such as defects in the Civil Secretariat walls and stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Home and Border Affairs Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng advised engineers to be ''diligent, sincere and hardworking'' in order to achieve project targets.

Earlier, APESA president T K Tara reiterated the association's 10-point charter of demands.

He also urged fellow engineers to introspect on their work quality, stressing the need to deliver projects as per design and plan.

A highlight of the programme was the institution of the lifetime achievement award by APESA from this year onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)