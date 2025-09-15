Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to mark PM's birthday

Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to mark PM's birthday
The Maharashtra government will launch a cleanliness campaign across 750 villages on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Monday.

The Skill Development Minister said thousands of students from 419 government ITIs will participate in the cleanliness campaign that will be launched at Gavhan village in Panvel taluka in neighbouring Raigad district under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''The campaign is part of the efforts to realise the Prime Minister's call for a clean India. Awareness and skilled manpower are both necessary to ensure sustained cleanliness in the country. The state skill development department will continue to take initiatives in this regard,'' he added.

The minister pointed out that Maharashtra had set up the country's first Sant Gadge Baba Swachh Bharat Academy, which provides training and employment opportunities to youth while promoting the message of sanitation.

