Engineers' dedication foundation of Jharkhand's bright future: Minister
Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Monday said that the dedication of engineers to work is the foundation of the state's bright future.
She was addressing a function organised by the Jharkhand Engineers Service Association (JESA) to celebrate 58th Engineers' Day, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
''The contribution of engineers in the path of sustainable development of Jharkhand is invaluable. Their hard work, commitment, and vision elevate every plan and project to new heights. Their dedication is the foundation of our state's bright future, and with their support, we are transforming every goal into an example of success,'' Singh said.
She also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya, who was a renowned engineer, scholar and statesman.
A technical discussion on Rehabilitation Engineering for Vitality of Infrastructure, Value and Effective Management (REVIVE) was also organised on the occasion.
