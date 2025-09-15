Left Menu

Engineers' dedication foundation of Jharkhand's bright future: Minister

Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Monday said that the dedication of engineers to work is the foundation of the states bright future.She was addressing a function organised by the Jharkhand Engineers Service Association JESA to celebrate 58th Engineers Day, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.The contribution of engineers in the path of sustainable development of Jharkhand is invaluable.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:35 IST
Engineers' dedication foundation of Jharkhand's bright future: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Monday said that the dedication of engineers to work is the foundation of the state's bright future.

She was addressing a function organised by the Jharkhand Engineers Service Association (JESA) to celebrate 58th Engineers' Day, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

''The contribution of engineers in the path of sustainable development of Jharkhand is invaluable. Their hard work, commitment, and vision elevate every plan and project to new heights. Their dedication is the foundation of our state's bright future, and with their support, we are transforming every goal into an example of success,'' Singh said.

She also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya, who was a renowned engineer, scholar and statesman.

A technical discussion on Rehabilitation Engineering for Vitality of Infrastructure, Value and Effective Management (REVIVE) was also organised on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Both PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar committed to development of Bihar": Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan

"Both PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar committed to development of Bihar": Union Min...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca drags FTSE 100 lower ahead of key central bank decisions

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca drags FTSE 100 lower ahead of key central bank decision...

 Global
3
Fake police officers loot 1.4 kg gold, Rs 20L cash from gold smelting shop in Delhi

Fake police officers loot 1.4 kg gold, Rs 20L cash from gold smelting shop i...

 India
4
"If I were in Surya's place, would've done the same": PBKS Shashank Singh on India-Pakistan Asia Cup handshake row

"If I were in Surya's place, would've done the same": PBKS Shashank Singh on...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025