Higher Education to Establish War Room for 2026 Academic Year Stability

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has announced plans to establish a War Room ahead of the 2026 academic year, aimed at ensuring greater stability, responsiveness, and accountability across South Africa’s Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

Unveiling the initiative during a media briefing on Monday, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said the War Room would serve as a central decision-making hub to rapidly resolve challenges affecting universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges.

A New Model of Governance

The War Room will bring together:

DHET leadership

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Universities and colleges

Student formations

Quality councils

This forum will meet weekly to address pressing issues in real-time. Manamela stressed that the War Room is not about “holding more meetings” but ensuring swift problem-solving, agile governance, and transparent communication.

“Through the War Room, we will tackle outstanding issues head-on: from the timely payment of NSFAS allowances, to the accreditation of student accommodation, the finalisation of examination certificates, and the resolution of disputes that can otherwise disrupt teaching and learning. It will also function as an early-warning system, so that potential triggers of protest or disruption are identified and addressed before they escalate,” the Minister explained.

He described the initiative as a symbol of a new approach: agile, collaborative, and accountable. “It ensures that when problems emerge, no student, no parent and no institution is left without answers.”

The Broader Context

Manamela acknowledged that the challenges facing PSET are deeply tied to South Africa’s wider economic, democratic, and developmental landscape. “We also know that we can and shall deliver on this dream, not as government alone, but together with the people. As the Freedom Charter proclaimed, and as our democracy demands, the doors of learning and culture shall be opened – not only in 2026, but for generations to come,” he said.

Reforms in Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs)

Alongside the War Room, Manamela announced stabilisation reforms in SETAs, which play a vital role in linking education to the labour market.

By the end of this week, all SETAs will have fully constituted Accounting Authorities , and the appointment of chairpersons will be close to completion.

This marks an effort to prevent governance paralysis and ensure SETAs fulfil their mandate effectively.

“Through learnerships, apprenticeships, bursaries, and workplace training programmes, SETAs open opportunities in sectors ranging from engineering and construction to ICT, hospitality, health, and agriculture,” Manamela said.

He encouraged young people to register on SETA databases, engage with accredited training providers, and apply directly for opportunities. These programmes, he noted, complement NSFAS and institutional funding, ensuring that no learner is excluded from education or skills development.

Strengthening Student Funding

The War Room will also address recurring concerns around NSFAS administration, including the timely disbursement of allowances, improved accountability in student accommodation funding, and greater transparency. These measures form part of a broader funding reform agenda aimed at ensuring sustainable support for students, particularly as demand for higher education continues to grow.

Looking Ahead

Manamela is expected to brief Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education later this week, outlining both the War Room’s operational framework and the progress made in SETA reforms.

For government, the War Room represents a shift toward proactive governance in higher education—one that prioritises student success, strengthens institutional stability, and safeguards South Africa’s broader vision of universal access to learning and skills.