Minister Manamela Urges Matriculants to Explore Diverse Post-School Pathways

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela has encouraged South Africa’s matriculants to broaden their outlook beyond universities when planning for their future studies. With limited space available in higher education institutions, the Minister urged learners to consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, and Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) programmes as equally valuable pathways into work, skills development, and further education.

Limited University Spaces for 2026

Speaking at a media briefing on the state of readiness for the 2026 academic year, Manamela revealed that the department projects around 235 000 first-year spaces at universities next year. While this figure is significant, it cannot accommodate every qualifying learner.

“That is a large number, but it cannot absorb every qualifying learner. This is why we stress that learners must apply on time and must explore multiple options,” Manamela said.

Currently, South Africa’s higher education system accommodates:

1.1 million students at universities.

527 000 students at TVET colleges.

130 000 learners at CET colleges.

Through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), more than 900 000 students are supported annually with bursaries and loans, while SETAs provide thousands of learnerships, apprenticeships, and short skills programmes to both unemployed individuals and those already in work.

Student Success Rates Under Scrutiny

While access to higher education has expanded significantly, the Minister highlighted that dropout rates remain high, particularly in the first year of study.

To address this, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is working with institutions to make student success rates more transparent, similar to the way Grade 12 matric results are publicly reported. This will allow society to better track not only how many students enter the system, but also how many graduate successfully.

“This mix is deliberate – to ensure that the post-school system serves not only the academic elite, but also those who seek practical skills, second chances, or pathways into the labour market,” Manamela explained.

Stabilising NSFAS Funding

On the issue of funding, Manamela announced that the department has reprioritised R13.3 billion within existing resources to stabilise NSFAS after significant financial shortfalls in 2025.

This intervention will provide immediate relief to:

34 000 students with blocked registrations.

15 000 students with outstanding second semester registrations.

NSFAS will reopen its registration portal on 15 September 2025, while the Minister will officially launch the 2026 NSFAS application process on 16 September at the University of Pretoria.

Manamela also reassured student accommodation providers who faced delayed or non-payments in 2025, confirming that funds owed will now be released.

“This marks a significant moment in the stabilisation of NSFAS for the 2025 academic year,” he said.

Long-Term Challenges Remain

Despite this intervention, Manamela acknowledged that NSFAS remains under severe financial strain due to:

An increasing number of students qualifying for funding.

The rising cost of living , which has widened eligibility criteria.

Declining state resources in real terms, limiting available funding.

He confirmed that later in 2025, government will announce further reforms to ensure a sustainable funding model for NSFAS.

Looking Ahead

The Minister’s message to learners was clear: South Africa’s post-school system is diverse, and universities are only one pathway. With limited spaces, learners must plan ahead and take advantage of opportunities in TVETs, CETs, and SETAs, all of which play a vital role in building skills and supporting entry into the labour market.

As NSFAS prepares for its next application cycle, the reforms underway aim to provide greater stability, transparency, and accountability in higher education funding, ensuring that no deserving student is left behind.