EPFO’s Vivekanand Gupta Selected for Prestigious World Bank–Milken PFAM

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), one of the largest social security institutions in the world with a corpus exceeding ₹25 lakh crore, has announced a historic milestone in its global engagement journey. Shri Vivekanand Gupta, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, has been selected for the Public Financial Asset Management (PFAM) Program 2025–26, a prestigious leadership initiative jointly organised by the World Bank and the Milken Institute.

This achievement is a landmark for EPFO and its apex training institution, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS). Shri Gupta’s nomination was finalized after a rigorous internal selection process led by PDUNASS. Notably, he is the only participant from India and the first-ever EPFO officer to be selected for the PFAM program.

Strengthening EPFO’s Global Role

The selection underlines EPFO’s growing prominence in the global financial governance landscape. By securing representation in the PFAM Program, PDUNASS has not only elevated EPFO’s international standing but also laid the foundation for future institutional collaborations in:

Long-term asset management

Investment governance

Public financial policy

This achievement demonstrates EPFO’s commitment to capacity building, global benchmarking, and international best practices to enhance retirement and social security systems for India’s workforce.

About the PFAM Program

The Public Financial Asset Management (PFAM) Program, hosted at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), City, University of London, is a globally recognised leadership initiative. Its mission is to equip senior financial professionals with advanced skills in:

Capital market strategies

Governance frameworks

Strategic asset management

The 2025–26 PFAM cohort includes 16 participants from 13 countries, with representation from:

11 Central Banks

3 Sovereign Wealth Funds

2 Pension Funds

This distinguished group reflects the elite, globally diverse character of the program. Shri Gupta’s inclusion not only places India on this platform for the first time under PFAM but also allows EPFO to learn from, and contribute to, global asset management discussions.

Implications for EPFO and India

Shri Gupta’s participation is expected to act as a catalyst for strengthening EPFO’s global outlook. The exposure to international frameworks will enable EPFO to:

Optimize long-term returns on its massive corpus.

Adopt globally aligned governance standards .

Enhance efficiency and accountability in retirement savings management.

Build capacity for sustainable asset management in line with global best practices.

A Pathway to Global Collaboration

The collaboration between PDUNASS, the World Bank, and the Milken Institute marks a strategic leap for EPFO. It will foster international partnerships, create opportunities for knowledge sharing, and establish India’s presence in global conversations on public financial management and social security governance.

This development is not just a personal milestone for Shri Vivekanand Gupta but also a moment of pride for EPFO, reflecting India’s commitment to global standards of excellence in asset management and financial governance.