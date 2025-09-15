97 applications from Durga Puja bodies get Delhi govt's nod through single-window online portal

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday reviewed the preparations for the grand Durga Puja festivities and said 97 out of 134 applications received from puja committees have already been approved through the Delhi government's newly launched single-window online portal.

This digital initiative is aimed at eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring all necessary permissions and no-objection certificates (NOCs) are granted within 72 hours, facilitating smooth and eco-friendly celebrations across the national capital.

The preparatory meeting, chaired by Sirsa, who also heads the Durga Puja Organising Committee, was attended by key officials including MLAs Shikha Rai, Neeraj Baisoya, Ravinder Singh Negi and Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, district magistrates of all districts and senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), BSES, Delhi Police, Horticulture Department, Health Department and the Delhi Fire Service.

Highlighting the government's proactive approach, Sirsa said, ''The era of running from one office to another is over. Our single-window system ensures all necessary approvals and NOCs are provided to Puja committees within 72 hours of application. This will help facilitate a smooth and spiritually fulfilling celebration for all.'' Special focus is being placed on sanitation, drinking water supply, uninterrupted power, emergency healthcare and security arrangements at all puja sites.

The MCD has been directed to deploy additional manpower for sanitation and ensure regular fogging of disinfectants at pandal locations. The Public Works Department (PWD) will prune trees and clear roadside grass to enhance lighting and allow smooth transportation of idols.

Security is being strengthened, especially in areas like CR Park and Kasturba Nagar, which host the largest number of pandals. A comprehensive security checklist has been shared with the organising committees to ensure stringent measures are in place.

Additionally, the Health Department will station ambulances with paramedics at major puja sites to address any medical emergencies promptly, while the power department has been instructed to maintain an uninterrupted electricity supply and ensure proper street lighting throughout the celebrations.

In line with the government's commitment to social causes, several awareness campaigns such as 'Nasha Mukti', 'Vocal4Local', 'Swadesh Apnao', and 'Pani Bachao' will be promoted through street plays, films and dedicated stalls at the pandals.

Emphasising environmental sustainability, Sirsa said, ''We are not just issuing guidelines but actively participating in ensuring eco-friendly Visarjan. More than 80 artificial ponds are being created across Delhi to facilitate a greener immersion process. It is our responsibility to celebrate festivals while preserving the sacred environment for future generations.'' The festival of Maa Durga, an annual Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights and will be observed this year from September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)