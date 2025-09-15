Left Menu

Arunachal: Man dies after falling into well

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:41 IST
Arunachal: Man dies after falling into well
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died after falling into a newly dug well at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm in Bogdo area, Aalo police station officer-in-charge Yomken Riram said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying inside the well, which was about 15-20 feet deep, the officer said.

With the help of Fire & Emergency Services, police took the man out and rushed him to Aalo Zonal General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Talom Doji, aged around 25-30 years, Riram said, adding that the deceased was a resident of Sipu-Puyi area in Aalo and was working as a labourer.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the victim had ventured into the well with the help of a rope to retrieve a spade that had fallen inside but accidentally slipped and fell before losing consciousness.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter roll revision exercise

EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter ...

 India
2
EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earlier

EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earl...

 India
3
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
4
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025