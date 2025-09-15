Left Menu

Car driven by head constable runs over three minor brothers killing two

The police reached the spot and took the accused into custody, they said.Some of the locals alleged the accused policeman was driving in a drunken state and was arguing with people, showing off his uniform.The police has sent the bodies for a postmortem, an official said.On the complaint of the family, a case has been registered against the accused policeman, Narender, and he has been arrested.

Car driven by head constable runs over three minor brothers killing two
A speeding car allegedly driven by a head constable ran over three brothers returning from school in Palwal on Monday, killing two of them and leaving the third seriously injured.

After the accident, the local people caught the car driver, identified as head constable Narender Kumar, and handed him over to police. They alleged that he was in an inebriated state.

The accused is posted as a reader in the DSP office in Nuh. An FIR was registered at Utawad police station and the accused head constable was arrested, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by Sahabuddin, father of the children and a resident of Utawad village, his sons Ayan (11), Ahsan (9) and Arjan (7) were crossing a road while returning from their Gariba Public School in Utawad when they were struck by the speeding car coming from Nuh.

Ayan and Ahsan died on the spot while Arjan was seriously injured and was referred from Nalhar Medical College, Nuh to PGIMS Rohtak, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the accident, the accused policeman tried to flee in his car but the villagers chased him and he was stopped about 500 meters from the accident site.

The angry crowd surrounded the accused and informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the accused into custody, they said.

Some of the locals alleged the accused policeman was driving in a drunken state and was arguing with people, showing off his uniform.

The police has sent the bodies for a postmortem, an official said.

''On the complaint of the family, a case has been registered against the accused policeman, Narender, and he has been arrested. The car involved in the accident has been seized, and further action has been initiated.

''Whether the accused is drunk or not can be confirmed only after the medical report comes'', said Inspector Renu, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Utawad police station.

