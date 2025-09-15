Left Menu

SP MLA Ramakant Yadav sentenced to one-year jail in 2006 case of road blockade

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:17 IST
SP MLA Ramakant Yadav sentenced to one-year jail in 2006 case of road blockade
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court on Monday sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav to one year rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against him in 2006 for blocking a road during a protest.

Judge Anupam Kumar Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 3,800 on Yadav, who is a former MP.

According to prosecution officer Vipin Chandra Bhaskar, on April 6, 2006, Yadav, along with 200–250 supporters, reached the Didarganj police station and pressured the then station house officer Madhup Kumar Singh to release one of his supporters.

When the officer refused, Yadav and his supporters blocked the Didarganj-Kheta Sarai road, disrupting government work.

Police filed a chargesheet against Yadav and two others. Six prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. The two co-accused died during the pendency of the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Yadav and sentenced him to one year rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
2
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global
3
Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard;...

 India
4
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025