Left Menu

Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

An FIR was registered against three inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly threatening to kill a female security guard, police said on Monday. A case was registered on a complaint lodged by the guard.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:14 IST
Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against three inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly threatening to kill a female security guard, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 13 when the trio created a ruckus in the meeting room for family members and lawyers at the jail. When the security guard asked them to return to their barracks, Deepak Khatya alias Ramkrishna Ghanchakkar (41), Sameer Sadrol Siddiqui (30), and Devansh Ajay Sharma (24) abused her and threatened to kill her. A case was registered on a complaint lodged by the guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
2
87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unles...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025