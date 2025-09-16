UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States, the second such strike carried out against a suspected drug boat in recent weeks.

He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters. "This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests," Trump said. The post also included a nearly 30 second video, which appeared to show a vessel in a body of water exploding and then on fire. Trump provided no evidence for his assertion that the boat was carrying drugs.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The latest strike comes amid a large U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean. Five U.S. F-35 aircraft were seen landing in Puerto Rico on Saturday after the Trump administration ordered 10 of the stealth fighters to join the buildup in the region.

