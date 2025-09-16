Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States, the second such strike carried out against a suspected drug boat in recent weeks. He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 01:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States, the second such strike carried out against a suspected drug boat in recent weeks.

He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters. "This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests," Trump said. The post also included a nearly 30 second video, which appeared to show a vessel in a body of water exploding and then on fire. Trump provided no evidence for his assertion that the boat was carrying drugs.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The latest strike comes amid a large U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean. Five U.S. F-35 aircraft were seen landing in Puerto Rico on Saturday after the Trump administration ordered 10 of the stealth fighters to join the buildup in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock painting

Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock paint...

 Global
2
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

 Global
4
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025