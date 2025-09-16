Left Menu

Truck driver abduction: Ex-IAS probationer's mother unleashed dogs to scare cops, says official

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 08:17 IST
Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly helped two accused of a truck driver's abduction escape from the family's house in Pune and unleashed ''ferocious'' dogs to scare a Navi Mumbai police team, officials said.

The Navi Mumbai Police have identified the two accused as Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, and his bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, the officials said on Monday. No arrest has been made so far.

The driver was rescued from Puja Khedkar's house in Pune on Sunday, within hours of the abduction, which took place on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after the concrete mixer truck driven by Prahlad Kumar (22) brushed against a Land Cruiser car, leading to an argument between him and two occupants of the SUV, an official from Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai said.

He said Dilip Khedkar and Salunkhe bundled Kumar in the SUV and took him to Puja Khedkar's bungalow in Baner area of Pune.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint, Navi Mumbai Police traced Kumar's location to Khedkar's bungalow.

''A team of Navi Mumbai Police, joined by Chatushringi police station personnel in Pune, went to Khedkar's bungalow on Sunday. Knowing that police were outside, Kumar was released, and the gate of the bungalow was slammed shut,'' a Chatushringi police station officer said.

Kumar told the police that the two men who abducted him were inside the bungalow.

''A Rabale police officer rang the bell and asked the watchman to call someone from the house. Manorama Khedkar came out but didn't open the gate. Police explained the purpose of their visit and sought her cooperation in tracing the two individuals and the car involved in the abduction case. However, she refused to open the gate,'' the official said.

Instead, Manorama allegedly photographed the FIR and assured the police personnel that she would bring the two accused to Chatushringi police station by 3 pm (Sunday).

''Believing her, the police team left the spot. However, when they called her around 3 pm, she refused to come and told them to do whatever they wanted to,'' the official added.

When the police personnel returned to the bungalow, they found the car involved in the crime was missing, he said.

Manorama allegedly ensured the car was removed, helped the two accused flee, and unleashed two ferocious dogs inside the gate to scare the police team, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by a Navi Mumbai police officer, a case has been registered against Manorama under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties).

A joint team of Pune Police and their Navi Mumbai counterparts visited Manorama Khedkar's bungalow again on Monday afternoon, only to find her missing.

''Since no one was present to open the main gate, police personnel jumped over the iron gate and entered the premises. However, Manorama Khedkar was not found inside,'' said Uttam Bhajanawale, senior police inspector of Chatushringi police station.

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

