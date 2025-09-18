NMBM Expands Electricity to Gomora Informal Settlement, 560 Homes to Benefit

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) has announced major progress in its electrification programme for informal settlements, with a R2.8 million project currently underway to extend electricity supply to the Gomora informal settlement in Kuyga, Ward 40. The initiative is expected to provide safe, reliable power to more than 560 households by the end of the current financial year.

A Step Toward Safer and Dignified Living

The project, led by the municipality’s Electricity and Energy Directorate, aims not only to improve access to essential municipal services but also to reduce dependence on unsafe illegal connections that have plagued informal settlements for years.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Electricity and Energy, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, conducted an oversight visit this week to monitor progress. “With the advancement of the project, residents are set to be connected once electricity meters are in place, ensuring power and improved living conditions for Gomora residents,” she said.

Project Phases and Progress Achieved

The electrification project is being rolled out in two key phases:

Phase One: Reticulation Work This includes installing electrical infrastructure such as poles, cables, transformers, and service distribution boxes. So far, four of the six planned transformers have been successfully installed. Phase Two: Household Connections This phase covers the installation of ready boards, service cables, and electricity meters within households. To date, 200 ready boards have already been installed, with further installations in progress.

To accelerate the project’s timeline, the municipality has deployed two contractors on-site, working simultaneously on both phases.

Community Engagement and Safety Awareness

Alongside physical progress, officials have been engaging with local residents to educate them on the dangers of illegal connections, which often lead to fires, electrocutions, and power outages. Residents were also encouraged to take ownership of the infrastructure by safeguarding the newly installed equipment.

Leadership’s Commitment to Electrification

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, emphasised that electrification is not only a technical project but a human development priority. “The electrification of informal settlements is about restoring dignity and improving the quality of life for our residents. We are working around the clock to ensure this project is completed by the end of the financial year,” she said.

The Mayor further noted that electrification aligns with the municipality’s broader agenda to expand access to basic services and reduce inequality across communities.

Transforming Informal Settlements

The Gomora project is part of NMBM’s wider commitment to formalise and uplift informal settlements across the metro. By investing in infrastructure, the municipality seeks to create safer, healthier, and more dignified living conditions for residents who have historically been excluded from essential services.

Once completed, the electrification project will not only power homes but also enhance opportunities for economic activity, improve safety, and contribute to social cohesion within the community.