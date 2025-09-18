DGCA Clears Helicopter Ops for Chardham Yatra 2025 with Strict Safety Norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval for the resumption of helicopter services for the Chardham Yatra 2025, effective 15/16 September 2025, following the annual monsoon break. This clearance comes after a rigorous round of safety inspections, audits, and reviews directed by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu in close coordination with the Government of Uttarakhand.

A Renewed Focus on Safety After Accidents

The decision follows a series of helicopter accidents reported in the Chardham sector during May–June 2025, which had raised concerns about operational safety in the high-altitude pilgrimage routes of Uttarakhand. Responding to recommendations from multiple high-powered safety review committees, the DGCA has now implemented comprehensive safety protocols with the aim of achieving zero tolerance for lapses.

Minister Rammohan Naidu, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, held several high-level review meetings in Dehradun and New Delhi, ensuring alignment among all key stakeholders including the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), and the State Government.

Comprehensive Inspections Before Reopening

Between 13–16 September 2025, DGCA teams carried out a full-spectrum audit of:

Helipads and their safety infrastructure.

Helicopter operators’ preparedness.

Aircraft airworthiness and maintenance protocols.

Support facilities, including control rooms and passenger handling systems.

Following successful inspections, approvals were granted to UCADA and helicopter operators to recommence services.

Components of Chardham Helicopter Services

Helicopter services for the Chardham Yatra are divided into two categories:

Charter Services – From Dehradun (Sahastradhara Helipad) to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Operated by seven operators/consortiums. Shuttle Services – To Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sitapur clusters. Operated by six helicopter operators.

These services are critical for facilitating pilgrim travel to shrines located in remote, high-altitude terrains with limited road connectivity.

Key Safety Measures Implemented

The DGCA has announced strengthened safety standards, covering pilots, aircraft, operations, passengers, and regulatory monitoring:

Pilot Qualification & Training Mandatory route checks and recurrent training . Focus on high-altitude flying, adverse weather handling, and crew resource management . Deployment restricted to pre-qualified pilots for Chardham routes.

Airworthiness Oversight Comprehensive inspections of all deployed helicopters. Mandatory adherence to manufacturer-recommended maintenance cycles . Increased frequency of checks during the yatra season.

Operational Safety Strict compliance with weight and balance regulations . Mandatory use of modern navigation and communication tools . Real-time weather monitoring systems for pilots. Advisory services by Air Traffic Controllers from AAI and meteorological officers from IMD .

Passenger Safety & Awareness Pre-flight safety briefings for all passengers. Mandatory use of seat belts and guidance on embarkation/disembarkation. Deployment of additional ground staff at helipads for orderly passenger flow.

Regulatory Vigilance DGCA’s flight operations and airworthiness teams to be stationed at critical helipads. Surprise checks and audits to enforce compliance.



Commitment to Safe Pilgrimage

The DGCA has reaffirmed that passenger and crew safety remains paramount, and its teams will maintain constant on-ground vigil throughout the Chardham Yatra season.

The recommencement of services will provide pilgrims with a safe, reliable, and efficient means of travel to the revered shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, while ensuring that aviation safety standards are upheld at the highest level.