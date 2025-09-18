Left Menu

Historic Sentences for Colombian Military Commanders

A Colombian court, part of the 2016 peace deal framework, has sentenced twelve former military commanders to up to eight years of reparations work for extrajudicial executions. This is the first verdict by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) against military members for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

  • Colombia

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), established under Colombia's 2016 peace deal, has imposed landmark sentences on twelve former military commanders. These individuals were sentenced to up to eight years of reparations work for their involvement in the extrajudicial killings of 135 people.

This represents the first time former military personnel have been sentenced by the JEP. The court is focused on addressing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both the FARC rebels and the military during Colombia's prolonged internal conflict.

These rulings mark a significant step in the country's ongoing efforts to address past atrocities and hold accountable those involved in serious human rights violations.

