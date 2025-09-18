Macron's Stand on Iran Sanctions: A Serious Move

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Thursday that the United Nations sanctions on Iran would be reimposed by the end of September. This assertion was made in response to Tehran's unsatisfactory attitude during discussions with European powers aimed at averting these sanctions.

In an interview on Israel's Channel 12, Macron confirmed the potential activation of the snapback mechanism, a process allowing swift reinstatement of sanctions. According to Macron, the approach from Iranian negotiators has not met the seriousness required to prevent this measure.

The looming sanctions reflect continued tensions between Iran and Western nations, highlighting unresolved issues in diplomatic engagements. Macron's statement indicates a firm stance against what he perceives as inadequate efforts by the Iranian administration.

