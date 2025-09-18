Left Menu

Samir Modi Arrested: Rape Charges and a Web of Deceit

Samir Modi has been arrested in Delhi following allegations of rape and criminal intimidation. The complainant alleges that Modi forced her under the guise of career opportunities and later threatened her to silence the abuse. The case is under investigation by the Delhi police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samir Modi, associated with the controversial figure Lalit Modi, was apprehended by law enforcement authorities at Delhi airport. This development followed after serious accusations surfaced alleging that Samir Modi had raped and deceived the complainant under false pretenses.

The complainant reported that Modi engaged her under the assumption of providing career prospects, but subsequently coerced her into sexual encounters. She also suggested that Modi, who was aware of his marital status, assured her of false marital intentions while continuing the abuse.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on September 10, the accusations extend to repeated threats aimed at silencing her. These alleged threats were an attempt to prevent her from exposing the wrongdoing. The Delhi police have confirmed that an exhaustive investigation into these allegations is active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

